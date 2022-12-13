Do not speculate on 'Kantara 2': Rishab Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rumour mills were working overtime about a possible sequel to Kantara. However, in an interaction with Cinema Express, Rishab Shetty put an end to all such rumours. “Honestly, I am still completing my commitment with Kantara and I am yet to sit on my next project.

Whatever we are planning to take up will not be a regular film; it requires a lot of time and needs strenuous research before we lock the script. It is a huge task,” says Rishab. He urges the audience to wait, and not go by the various speculations that are doing the rounds.

“Whether it is Kantara 2 or any other project, we will come out with official details soon,” he said. The speculations have their roots in Rishab Shetty and team Kantara’s (producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor Sapthami Gowda) recent visit to Mangaluru’s Annappa Panjurli Kola.

It was also said that preparation work has already begun and that Rishab is taking a cue from director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and planning a prequel. In fact, it was even rumoured that the film will go on floors in January 2023.

About the temple visit, Rishab said, “It was a harike (vow) solely taken by our team to visit the temple, offer our prayers, and wholeheartedly thank god for the film’s success. It was an emotional and beautiful moment spent at the temple. Nothing more than that. Surprisingly, our visit led to a lot of opinions.”

Rumour mills were working overtime about a possible sequel to Kantara. However, in an interaction with Cinema Express, Rishab Shetty put an end to all such rumours. “Honestly, I am still completing my commitment with Kantara and I am yet to sit on my next project. Whatever we are planning to take up will not be a regular film; it requires a lot of time and needs strenuous research before we lock the script. It is a huge task,” says Rishab. He urges the audience to wait, and not go by the various speculations that are doing the rounds. “Whether it is Kantara 2 or any other project, we will come out with official details soon,” he said. The speculations have their roots in Rishab Shetty and team Kantara’s (producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor Sapthami Gowda) recent visit to Mangaluru’s Annappa Panjurli Kola. It was also said that preparation work has already begun and that Rishab is taking a cue from director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and planning a prequel. In fact, it was even rumoured that the film will go on floors in January 2023. About the temple visit, Rishab said, “It was a harike (vow) solely taken by our team to visit the temple, offer our prayers, and wholeheartedly thank god for the film’s success. It was an emotional and beautiful moment spent at the temple. Nothing more than that. Surprisingly, our visit led to a lot of opinions.”