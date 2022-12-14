'Made in Bengaluru' goes for a year-end release

By Express News Service

Sandalwood is signing off from 2022 with a bang, and joining the list of films to hit the final week is Made in Bengaluru, which is slated to release on December 30.

Backed by Balakrishna BS under Rajani Thursday stories banner, and helmed by writer-director Pradeep Sastry, Made in Bengaluru will be distributed by Vikrant Rona producer Manjunath Gowda under the Shalini Artss banner.

Made in Bengaluru, is a social drama based in the city that explores the idea of dreams and startups in the city.

Actor Madhusudhan Govind plays the lead role of a startup founder along with Puneeth Manja and Vamshidhar in pivotal roles.

Senior actor Anant Nag plays an investor in the film, which also stars veteran actors Saikumar and Prakash Belawadi in important roles.

The film also features a host of actors including Himanshi Varma and Jordindian- fame Vineeth Kumar along with Anurag Puttige, and Archana Kottige, Sudha Belawadi, and Manjunath Hegde.

Made in Bengaluru has Ashwin P Kumar scoring the music.

