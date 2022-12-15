Boxing is like meditation: Vinay Rajkumar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The year 2022 will end on a good note for actor Vinay Rajkumar, as his film, 10 directed by Karm Chawla, and backed by Pushkar Films is releasing this week. “When you have invested one year of your time, thoughts, and efforts on a project, the release is meant to excite you. Even though it was delayed due to the pandemic, it is finally ready for the audience,” says Vinay.

Vinay Rajkumar got introduced to the industry with Siddharth directed by Prakash Jayaram. The film featured him as a college boy, in his next two films Run Anthony and Ananthu v/s Nushrath he experimented with unique characters. His experimentations will continue with 10 and his next projects Pepe and Andonditu Kaala as well.

“I don’t plan for it, but fortunately the films have given me roles that allow me to be experimental,” says Vinay, who goes on to share his experience working in Karm Chawla’s sports drama,” When the director first spoke to me about this subject, I took a month to analyze whether I can pull off this role as a boxer. I even joined a fight club to understand the basics of the game, and only after that, I gave my confirmation to the director. I then underwent a 6-month training in boxing, and my efforts paid off.”

Today, boxing has become a part of Vinay’s exercise routine and considers it to be a huge motivation. “If not for 10, I wouldn’t have been able to get trained in Boxing, and it has given me a whole new perspective about the game, and about my physical fitness. I never knew I had so much energy. Boxing is considered too violent, but once you get trained, it is actually like meditation. When you are inside the ring, you are fully present, and focused,” he says.

Talking in particular about the film, 10, and his role, Vinay says “The plot of the film is intense and filled with deep emotions involving limited characters. One tends to forget the main intent when one begins something and gets carried away. Ego, fame, and overconfidence are the reason for downfall, and one should take things in life as it comes. That’s the bottom line of 10. It also stresses the importance of work-life balance, and relationships,” he says.

