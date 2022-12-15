'Shambo Shiva Shankara', an action thriller focusing on family conflicts

By Express News Service

Shankar Konamanahalli, the director of noted teleserials Pavana, Padmavathi, Shravani, and Nayaki will be testing the waters in cinema with Shambo Shiva Shankara. Said to be an action thriller, the film will also focus on family conflicts and will be set in Bengaluru.

Shambo Shiva Shankara backed by producer Varthur has cinematography by Nataraj Madalla and music by Dharma Vish. Shankar on the sidelines of the film’s release this week, says, "This is a fictional subject tracing the journey of 3 juveniles and how society affects them."

With Abhay Punith, Rakshak, and Rohith playing the protagonists and Sonal Monteiro as a grey-shaded female lead in the second half, the film has Shashikumar and Asha Sujay playing important roles. The director's next is Bingo and it stars Ragini Dwivedi in the lead.

