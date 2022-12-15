Home Entertainment Kannada

'Shambo Shiva Shankara', an action thriller focusing on family conflicts

Shambo Shiva Shankara backed by producer Varthur has cinematography by Nataraj Madalla and music by Dharma Vish.

Published: 15th December 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film, 'Shambo Shiva Shankara.'

A still from the film, 'Shambo Shiva Shankara.'

By Express News Service

Shankar Konamanahalli, the director of noted teleserials Pavana, Padmavathi, Shravani, and Nayaki will be testing the waters in cinema with Shambo Shiva Shankara. Said to be an action thriller, the film will also focus on family conflicts and will be set in Bengaluru.

Shambo Shiva Shankara backed by producer Varthur has cinematography by Nataraj Madalla and music by Dharma Vish. Shankar on the sidelines of the film’s release this week, says, "This is a fictional subject tracing the journey of 3 juveniles and how society affects them."

With Abhay Punith, Rakshak, and Rohith playing the protagonists and Sonal Monteiro as a grey-shaded female lead in the second half, the film has Shashikumar and Asha Sujay playing important roles. The director's next is Bingo and it stars Ragini Dwivedi in the lead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shambo Shiva Shankara action thriller Kannada film
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp