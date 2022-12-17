Home Entertainment Kannada

Naveen Shankar’s next titled 'Moolathaha Nammavare'

Naveen Shankar, who won the hearts of the audience right with his debut Gultoo, and as a boxer in Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage has completed shooting for his next.

Published: 17th December 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Naveen Shankar, who won the hearts of the audience right with his debut Gultoo, and as a boxer in Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage has completed shooting for his next. Titled, Moolathaha Nammavare, the shoot of the film has been completed.

Produced by Kiran Govindaraj the film is directed by Chetan Bhaskaraiah.

The latter, who comes from a theatre background, has also helmed short films, Moolathaha Nammavare marks his directorial debut for the silver screen. Billed as a family drama, the film highlights the father-son relationship and has senior actor, Shobhraj playing the role of a father. The entire film has been shot in Bengaluru and coastal locations.

Apart from Naveen, Mollathaha Nammavare, the film will also mark Tanya Kalrra's Kannada debut as a female lead. With Kavya playing a pivotal character, the cast also consists of Avinash, Malvika Avinash, and Telugu actor Sathyaprakash.

Moolathaha Nammavare will have the music band  Ek Cab scoring the music, and Juveen Singh is in charge of the background score. The film has cinematography by Chantu. Naveen's lineup on the project includes Hoysala and has him sharing screen space with the lead actor, Dhananjay. The actor is left with 3 days of the shoot to wrap up his portions.

