Raj B Shetty’s first look from 'Swati Mutthina Male Haniye' out  

By Express News Service

Raj B Shetty's character poster from Swati Mutthina Male Haniye was released on Thursday.

"Presenting the maverick Raj B Shetty as Aniketh in Swati Mutthina Male Haniye. Aniketh, which has its origin in Sanskrit, means one with no home," read a post from the production house.

Raj B Shetty

This will be Raj B Shetty's third directorial, after Ondu Motteya Kathe, and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

The poster shows Raj B Shetty seated in a serene backdrop. He is seen wearing a shawl and a woollen cap and looks lost in deep and unsettling thoughts.

The makers had previously released the first look of Siri Ravikumar, who plays the female lead.

The makers who have set the film in Ooty and Mysuru recently wrapped up shooting which went on for 18 days as a single schedule.

Swati Mutthina Male Haniye is currently in the post-production stage. The director in his previous interview with us had mentioned that the team chose simple locations, and that enabled them to complete the shoot in a short time.

"The best part of this project was that I could create something that I love even in chaos," Raj said. He also mentioned that SMMH is a project that will do very well on OTT, and a call will be taken by the production house on whether to go for a direct digital release.

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye was supposed to be Ramya’s comeback film. However, due to some last-minute changes, Ramya decided to just produce the project, under her Apple Box Studios banner. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye also stars Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, and Rekha Kudligi in important roles.

The film will have music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Praveen Shriyan.

