Release date of 'Hosa Dinachari' is fixed

By Express News Service

The release date of Hosa Dinachari is finalised, and the film will hit screens alongside Shivarajkumar’s 125th film, Vedha, on December 23.

Backed by Dees Films in association with Shoolin media house, the romantic drama marks the debut of the director duo Keerthi Shekhar and Vyshak Pushpalatha.

Featuring a new bunch of talents, Hosa Dinachari talks about the importance of love and warmth in everyone’s life. “The film has four parallel stories intertwined with one another, addressing love in different age groups,” reveals Keerthi Shekar, who adds that people watching it will connect to at least one of the many characters in the film.

The cast consists of Babu Hirannaiah, Aruna Balraj, Deepak Subramanya, Chethan Vicky, Mandara Battalahalli Kavita, and Baby Manini among others appearing in prominent roles. With Rawkey handling the cinematography, Vyshak Varma has written the songs and scored the music for Hosa Dinachari.

The release date of Hosa Dinachari is finalised, and the film will hit screens alongside Shivarajkumar’s 125th film, Vedha, on December 23. Backed by Dees Films in association with Shoolin media house, the romantic drama marks the debut of the director duo Keerthi Shekhar and Vyshak Pushpalatha. Featuring a new bunch of talents, Hosa Dinachari talks about the importance of love and warmth in everyone’s life. “The film has four parallel stories intertwined with one another, addressing love in different age groups,” reveals Keerthi Shekar, who adds that people watching it will connect to at least one of the many characters in the film. The cast consists of Babu Hirannaiah, Aruna Balraj, Deepak Subramanya, Chethan Vicky, Mandara Battalahalli Kavita, and Baby Manini among others appearing in prominent roles. With Rawkey handling the cinematography, Vyshak Varma has written the songs and scored the music for Hosa Dinachari.