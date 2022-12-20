Home Entertainment Kannada

'Kranti’s' second single 'Bombe Bombe' becomes an instant hit

The song featuring Darshan and Rachita Ram is composed by V Harikrishna, written by Yogaraj Bhat and sung by Sonu Nigam

Published: 20th December 2022

Darshan and Rachita Ram in Kranthi.

Darshan and Rachita Ram in a still from Kranti.

By Express News Service

Darshan and team Kranti have begun full-fledged promotions for the film, a month ahead of its release on January 26. The film consists of five songs, and the first single, 'Dharani', which was released a week ago in Mysuru became a chartbuster.

The team followed it with the second song 'Bombe Bombe', which was launched on Sunday, held at Hosapete. While the original video song was released amidst much fanfare, the lyrical video in multiple languages was released on the DBeats music label.

The romantic number composed by V Harikrishna, lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat, sung by Sonu Nigam and choreographed by Bhushan master, has grabbed the attention of the listeners. The song, which features the onscreen chemistry of Darshan and Rachita Ram has been trending since its release.

Kranti marks the association of Darshan and composer V Harikrishna once again. The duo have collaborated on over 27 films, and have delivered several chartbusters hits together. the newest song to join the list is Bombe Bombe.

Kranti, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under the Media House Studio banner,  talks about the education system in Government schools. The film directed by Harikrishna consists of an ensemble cast and includes V Ravichandran, Umashree, Sumalatha, Mukhya Mantri Chandru, Samyukta Horanad, Vainidhi Jagadish, and Girija Lokesh among others. The film has Karunakar handling the cinematography.

