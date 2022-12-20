Rishab Shetty to be replaced in 'Bachelor Party'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Speculation is rife that the Duniya actor will be collaborating with Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios by joining Diganth and Achyuth Kumar in Abhijit Mahesh’s comical adventure

Published: 20th December 2022

Rishab Shetty. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Bachelor Party, directed by Abhijit Mahesh and made under Rakshit Shetty’s Production house Paramvah Studios is currently on floors. Meanwhile, there have been various reports doing the rounds that Rishab Shetty, who is fresh of the success of Kantara, has opted himself from the project.

Diganth in his media interaction recently revealed Rishab Shetty’s exit from the project and the team is looking to replace the role with another actor. But nothing about this development has been revealed by either the production house, director or the actor himself.

However, we have learnt that it will be Yogesh, (a) Loose Mada Yogi, who will be replacing Rishab Shetty in this comedy entertainer, which also stars Achyuth Kumar as one of the leads. Yogi, popularly known for his antagonist role in Duniya, was last seen in Dhananjay starrer Head Bush, as Ganga. As Abhijit’s directorial is set with the lead cast, an official confirmation from the production house about this development is expected to be made soon.

Rakshit Shetty, who is producing the film along with GS Gupta, had mentioned that the comedy adventure is set to be a stylish and satirical take on marriages and love life. The music for Bachelor Party is scored by Arjun Ramu and the film has cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. Bachelor Party’s supporting cast also includes Pawan Kumar, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Balaji Manohar, Prakash Thuminad, Raghu Ramankoppa, Shobhraj and Guruprasad.

