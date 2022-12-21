Home Entertainment Kannada

Yogi’s 'Naanu Adu Mattu Saroja' to get a year-end release

Vinay Preetham, who marked his debut with Madamakki, has directed and written Naanu Adu Mattu Saroja as his second outing.

Yogesh, popular as 'Loose Mada Yogi' is back to doing what he is best at.

By Express News Service

Yogesh, popular as 'Loose Mada Yogi' is back to doing what he is best at. His upcoming film, Naanu Adu Matu Saroja, a dark comedy, is all set to hit the screens on December 30. The trailer of the film which was released previously has created a lot of hype ahead of the release.

Vinay Preetham, who marked his debut with Madamakki, has directed and written Naanu Adu Mattu Saroja as his second outing. The film revolves around three characters along with Dattanna and Apoorva Bharadwaj in the lead cast.

Yogi, who was inspired by the role of Vijay Sethupathi in a Tamil film, was happy to have come by a similar character in a Kannada film, but with a different story. He shared the detail in a media interaction. Naanu Adu Mattu Saroja backed by Pooja Vasanth Kumar has music scored by Prasad K Shetty.

