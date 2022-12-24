Home Entertainment Kannada

'Orchestra Mysuru' to get a Sankranti release

The film directed by Sunil Mysuru stars Poorchandra as the lead.

Published: 24th December 2022

By Express News Service

Sunil Mysuru’s directorial Orchestra Mysuru will be hitting the screens on January 12, ahead of Sankranti. Backed by Raghu Dixit Productions, and co-produced by Ashwin Vijay Kumar. The film will be released by Dhananjay’s Daali Pictures, and Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj’s KRG Studios.

Another highlight of Orchestra Mysuru is that the eight songs are composed by Raghu Dixit, and the lyrics to all the tracks are penned by Dhananjay. The film starring Rajalakshmi as the female lead also consists of Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Hunsur, Sachu, Rajesh Basvanna, Lingarju, and Mahadeva Prasad as part of the cast.With Badal Nanjundaswamy taking care of the art direction,  Joseph K Raja has handled the film’s cinematography, apart from acting in it.

