Prabhu Deva wraps up shooting for Wolf

The shooting of Prabhu Deva’s upcoming film, Wolf, backed by Sandesh Nagaraj under the banner of Sandesh Productions, has been wrapped up. 

The multilingual film, which has been shot for 65 days in unique locations of Puducherry, Chennai, Bengaluru, Andaman, and Nicobar, is directed by Vinu Venkatesh, who has also written the story, and the screenplay.  The makers, who have completed shooting, have shared a few pics with CE. 

Apart from Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Anju Kurian, Lakshmi Rai, Anasuya of Pushpa-fame as part of the cast. 

Wolf will have music by Ambareeshan and cinematography by Arul Vincent.  Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is also part of Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Dhamanaka (KD), where he will be sharing space with Shivarajkumar in the commercial entertainer produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

