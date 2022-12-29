Home Entertainment Kannada

Jamaligudda is another experiment from my end: Actor-filmmaker Dhananjay

Dhananjay will end the year with his sixth release by Kushal Gowda slated to hit the theatres this week  

Published: 29th December 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda

Actors Aditi Prabhudeva and Dhananjay in 'Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda'

By Express News Service

The year 2022 was a busy year for actor-filmmaker Dhananjay, who had five film releases and will end the rather productive year with his sixth release, Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda. "Except for Hoysala, all the projects that I had committed to after the pandemic found a release this year. Over the last couple of years, I have managed to experiment with different roles, and collaborate with different teams. This helped me spread my wings to other languages too, and I have successfully launched my own production house. My continuous efforts bore fruit this year, and every film of mine had positive results," he says.

Will this process of doing half-a-dozen films a year continue for Dhananjay in the coming years too? "No. I don't think so. I also need my time and space. Today, one film takes 100 days, and the latest example is my film, Hoysala. I should also think about the scale and the canvas of my films before signing multiple projects," he explains.

2022 was also a year that helped the actor get close to his audience, which, in turn, helped him choose better roles. "My audience can expect me to play strong, heroic characters with the right kind of teams to mount those projects," he says.

Coming to Jamaligudda, the film will have him collaborate with debutant director Kushal Gowda, and going by the looks and character of Hiro Shima, it is not a regular outing for Dhananjay, and he agrees. "This is another experimental effort from my end. It is a travel-based film that will have the audience taking back wonderful memories.

All credit goes to Kushal Gowda, who has neatly opened a new world and strikes an emotional chord. The subject does not fall under any particular genre, and will be loved by all sections of the audience," he says. Jamaligudda is about what happens when a prisoner escapes from prison, and how events unfold around him. Although the film is set in the mid-90s, Dhananjay strongly believes that Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda will still feel fresh. "The film revolves around friendship, love, fights, relationships, prison, etc... and has special twists. Even though it is a fictional story, this movie will feel so relatable," he says.

The film also stars Bhavana Ramanna, who is back on screen after a hiatus, Prakash Belawadi, Aditi Prabhudeva, Nandagopal, Yash Shetty, Tagaru Saroja, and child artiste Praanya, among others. 
Dhananjay, who has wrapped up shooting for Hoysala, will begin 2023 with the multilingual project (Kannada and Telugu), which is directed by Eshwar Karthik, and stars Satya Dev. Uttarakaanda with director Rohit Padaki will be his other project in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamaligudda Actor-filmmaker Dhananjay Dhananjay
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp