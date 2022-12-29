Padavi Poorva was written to be submitted to the New York Film Academy: Director Hariprasad

By Express News Service

Hariprasad Jayanna, a techie-turned-filmmaker, quit his job in the USA ten years ago to follow his passion for cinema. Having done a one year course at New York Film Academy, Hariprasad started assisting Yogaraj Bhat. However, kickstarting his debut film wasn’t an easy process. After two false starts, he is finally happy to realise his dream with Padavi Poorva. “I did have a good job as a software engineer and used to earn a handsome salary. But that didn’t give me the satisfaction my heart yearned for. Since we have just one life, I wanted to live without regrets.”

To begin with, Hariprasad shares that Padavi Poorva began as a thesis for his final project at the Film Academy. “However, I could not bring to life the nativity and period timeline of the film. Also, Padavi Poorva needed many actors. So I dropped this and submitted another project. At that time, I had decided that my debut feature film should be Padavi Poorva,” explains Hariprasad.

Making a film with freshers is enterprising, but not an easy process, but Hariprasad was adamant about having it this way. “No producers are interested to invest in a 19-year-old hero, and everyone is looking for commercial value,” says the director, who wanted to work with actors without the burden of an image. Talking about his journey with team Padavi Poorva, Hariprasad says that the pandemic helped him with the casting, rehearsals, and preparation work. “There is a lot of detailing that went into making Padavi Poorva, which included the costumes, atmosphere, and even the smallest of things like the bags, geometry box, cycles, etc... The lockdown also helped me to bond with these youngsters, who have put in their best effort.”

However, Hariprasad strongly believes in his content and is confident about the end result. “By now we should also be aware that no freshers will get a red carpet welcome. I knew pre-release business will be difficult, but I have faith in the product, and it will be proven once it gets released. Moreover, we had a very well-planned production team, and I have good support from my mentor, Yogaraj Bhat, who is also producing the film along with Ravi Shamanur. Bhatru has been a strength both in my career and my personal life. I also have writer Yogi, DoP Santhosh Rai Pathaje, and composer Arjun Janya, who have contributed to the elevation of this film.”

Padavi Poorva, starring Prithvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish, and Yasha Shivakumar in the lead, is a college caper that aims to tap into the nostalgia of the 90s. The film also stars Aditi Prabudeva, Sri Mahadev, and Divya Uruduga among others in special roles. “Generations will change, but the emotions between friends will continue to stay strong, and this is what I have tried to highlight through Padavi Poorva,” he signs off.

Hariprasad Jayanna, a techie-turned-filmmaker, quit his job in the USA ten years ago to follow his passion for cinema. Having done a one year course at New York Film Academy, Hariprasad started assisting Yogaraj Bhat. However, kickstarting his debut film wasn’t an easy process. After two false starts, he is finally happy to realise his dream with Padavi Poorva. “I did have a good job as a software engineer and used to earn a handsome salary. But that didn’t give me the satisfaction my heart yearned for. Since we have just one life, I wanted to live without regrets.” To begin with, Hariprasad shares that Padavi Poorva began as a thesis for his final project at the Film Academy. “However, I could not bring to life the nativity and period timeline of the film. Also, Padavi Poorva needed many actors. So I dropped this and submitted another project. At that time, I had decided that my debut feature film should be Padavi Poorva,” explains Hariprasad. Making a film with freshers is enterprising, but not an easy process, but Hariprasad was adamant about having it this way. “No producers are interested to invest in a 19-year-old hero, and everyone is looking for commercial value,” says the director, who wanted to work with actors without the burden of an image. Talking about his journey with team Padavi Poorva, Hariprasad says that the pandemic helped him with the casting, rehearsals, and preparation work. “There is a lot of detailing that went into making Padavi Poorva, which included the costumes, atmosphere, and even the smallest of things like the bags, geometry box, cycles, etc... The lockdown also helped me to bond with these youngsters, who have put in their best effort.” However, Hariprasad strongly believes in his content and is confident about the end result. “By now we should also be aware that no freshers will get a red carpet welcome. I knew pre-release business will be difficult, but I have faith in the product, and it will be proven once it gets released. Moreover, we had a very well-planned production team, and I have good support from my mentor, Yogaraj Bhat, who is also producing the film along with Ravi Shamanur. Bhatru has been a strength both in my career and my personal life. I also have writer Yogi, DoP Santhosh Rai Pathaje, and composer Arjun Janya, who have contributed to the elevation of this film.” Padavi Poorva, starring Prithvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish, and Yasha Shivakumar in the lead, is a college caper that aims to tap into the nostalgia of the 90s. The film also stars Aditi Prabudeva, Sri Mahadev, and Divya Uruduga among others in special roles. “Generations will change, but the emotions between friends will continue to stay strong, and this is what I have tried to highlight through Padavi Poorva,” he signs off.