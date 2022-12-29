Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty to end 2022 without any baggage or pressure

Rishab Shetty talks about the year that was, thanks to the super success of Kantara, his plans for Bell Bottom 2, which will take off after his next project with Hombale Films

Published: 29th December 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rishab Shetty might give the impression that the phenomenal success of Kantara has changed him but the actor-filmmaker says that the only difference is the lack of time and space to sit down for discussions in an open space.”The recognition has pushed me to have my discussions in closed doors, but otherwise, I am still the same.” 

Rishab Shetty

While Rishab agrees that the result of Kantara was indeed a great positive from 2022, his approach to films hasn’t changed. “My efforts for Kantara were the same as the efforts I put for Sa.Hi.Pra. Shaale, and in fact, it is the same for any film I am part of. Since I was also an actor in Kantara, the challenges were even more. The scale, the production by Hombale Films, acting and directing it was a huge responsibility. Having said that, some films turn out to be magical, and Kantara was exactly that. You can call it a miracle or God’s blessings.”

While Kantara is still quite the rage across the country, Rishab plans to end the year without any baggage or pressure. “I want to start my next film with a fresh mind. Of course, Kantara was a good experience, and its success has given me the space to think differently and look for unique subjects.” 

However, Rishab is clear that he wouldn’t want to encash the fame by doing something that he might not have his whole heart. “If I wanted to, I would have started my next project 2 months ago. In fact, apart from widespread appreciation, I have been offered opportunities with big production houses from Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam industries. However, I’m sticking to my original plans.

Considering my commitment to my next project for Hombale Films, and follow it up with Bell Bottom 2, I have requested those who have approached me not to wait because I believe that Cinema should not wait for anyone.”

Will his next film be a pan-India project or just a Kannada film? “Audiences across India have liked Kantara. At the same time, Kantara was just a Kannada film, and it is the audience who broke that language barrier, and made it an Indian film. So I’m looking to bring in content with a universal appeal. Having said that, I will not go with the intention of making my project pan-Indian. It will be a Kannada cinema but if it is something that reaches all kinds of audience, then we will think of dubbing it in other languages.”

What did the Kantara journey, right from the making to the release to the national-level reach, teach Rishab? “More than the success, the work and its result is what is most important. It is the result that brings you opportunities.  If I had not traveled with Kantara across India, it would become just another dubbed film. I was a guest to the North Indian audience, and today they have accepted me wholeheartedly.

The appreciation and respect that I have received from big stars have given me a lot of energy. Coming from Keradi, which is 500 km from Bengaluru, having studied in a Kannada medium school, I took to cinema as a passion. I have worked in various fields, and even worked as an office boy and a driver in a Mumbai-based production house. From then to this phase of my career, I see it as a result of all the efforts I’ve done to date. Cinema is like God to me, and I worship it. Kayakave Kailasa ( Work is worship).” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Kantara Bell Bottom 2
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp