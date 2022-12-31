Tilak to star in sci-fi film, 'Dvandva'

By Express News Service

Tilak Shekar of Ugramm fame, who was last seen in Kaaneyaadavara Bagge Prakatane, has next taken up a political sci-fi film. Titled Dvandva, which is the Sanskrit word for pair, the film is directed by debutant director L Bharath, and is a story that takes place in 12 hours between sunset and sunrise.

Eighty per cent of the shooting is completed, and it was shot in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Sakaleshpur, and Chikmagalur. Dvandva is now in post-production, and the project is expected to hit the theatres during the summer of 2023.

With Tilak in the lead, the film has Asiya Firdose, child artist Haasya, Nayana, and Shobhraj among others in pivotal roles.

Tilak’s lineup of films includes Gangster Alla Prankster, Karva 3, and an untitled project, which will go on floors in the first week of January.

