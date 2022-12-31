Home Entertainment Kannada

Tilak to star in sci-fi film, 'Dvandva'

Tilak Shekar of Ugramm fame, who was last seen in Kaaneyaadavara Bagge Prakatane, has next taken up a political sci-fi film.

Published: 31st December 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Tilak Shekar of Ugramm fame, who was last seen in Kaaneyaadavara Bagge Prakatane, has next taken up a political sci-fi film. Titled Dvandva, which is the Sanskrit word for pair, the film is directed by debutant director L Bharath, and is a story that takes place in 12 hours between sunset and sunrise.  

Eighty per cent of the shooting is completed, and it was shot in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Sakaleshpur, and Chikmagalur. Dvandva is now in post-production, and the project is expected to hit the theatres during the summer of 2023. 

With Tilak in the lead, the film has Asiya Firdose, child artist Haasya, Nayana, and Shobhraj among others in pivotal roles.

Tilak’s lineup of films includes Gangster Alla Prankster, Karva 3, and an untitled project, which will go on floors in the first week of January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dvandva Tilak Shekar
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp