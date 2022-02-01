STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Sudeep celebrates landmark milestone in his film journey

The pan-India star took to social media to express his gratitude
 

Published: 01st February 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sudeep with his wife Priya( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

One of the most sought-after pan-Indian stars Sudeep took to social media to thank his fans, friends, and family as he completes 26 years as an actor. The actor tweeted about his gratitude and love towards everyone from the film fraternity and more.

Congratulatory messages from fans, friends and family poured in, and Sudeep’s wife Priya took to Twitter and wrote, “We are immensely proud of the love and respect you have earned for yourself across the world. Many of us continue to take inspiration from your hard work, dedication and passion towards your craft (sic).” She also shared a pic from the silver jubilee celebrations that happened at Burj Khalifa last year.  

Having spent over 2 decades on the silver screen, Sudeep’s career in cinema began in Thayavva (1997) in which he played a pivotal role, and his first film as a lead was in director Sunil Kumar Desai’s Sparsha in 2000. The 56-film-old actor’s exploits in the other languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, gave him the much-coveted pan-Indian appeal. 

Meanwhile, Sudeep’s upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, which was slated for a February 24 release, has been postponed owing to the pandemic-induced restrictions. The film, backed by Shalini Arrts, features Sudeep as a cop, and also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandes in prominent roles.

