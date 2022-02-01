STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Satellite and digital rights of 'Gaalipata 2' acquired for  huge price

Director Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming romantic drama starring Ganesh, Diganth, and Pawan Kumar is currently in post-production

Published: 01st February 2022

A still from the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The much-anticipated romantic drama Gaalipata 2 reunites the blockbuster combo of director Yogaraj Bhat and actors Ganesh and Diganth. They earlier got together to deliver the superhit 2008 film, Gaalipata. 

The latest development about the sequel is that the satellite and digital rights of the film have been sold to Zee Kannada, and Zee5, respectively, for a big amount. Gaalipata 2 producer Ramesh Reddy confirmed the news with CE. The film is said to have done a good pre-release business of over Rs 8 crore including the music rights sold to Aanand Audio.   

Apart from Ganesh and Diganth, the multi-starrer also features veteran actor Anant Nag, director-actor Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmiela Mandre in pivotal roles. With music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, Gaalipata 2, made under the Suraj Productions banner, will have an April or a May release, and an official date is expected to be announced soon.

