Old Monk has a new release date

Srini’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama will hit theatres on February 25
 

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

MG Srinivas in 'Old Monk'.

MG Srinivas in 'Old Monk'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The makers of Srini’s directorial, Old Monk, have announced a new release date. The film, which was supposed to release on February 11, will now hit the theatres on February 25, just a day after the release of Ajith’s much-anticipated film, Valimai.  

A still from the film 

Talking to CE, the director said that they are firm on the release date, and are not planning to change it. “We have decided, and no matter what, we are confident about our film and it will be out on the mentioned date. I’m sure we have our section of Kannada audience, who would want to come and watch Old Monk,” he says. 

The romantic comedy-drama has done good pre-business, and the film’s outrate rights have been sold to leading Hindi distributors, Abhijit Enterprises. With music by Saurabh Vaibhav and cinematography by Bharath Parashuram, Old Monk features Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead, and also marks the Kannada debut of Malayalam actor Sudev Nair, who plays the antagonist. 

The film also stars a host of senior actors including S Narayan, Sihi Kahi Chandru, RT Rama, Dingri Nagaraj, and Bengaluru Nagesh in pivotal characters.

