‘One Cut Two Cut  will be my first tryst with a full-fledged comedy film’: Samyukta Hornad

Samyukta Hornad isn’t someone who is part of run-of-the-mill outings, and her next film, One Cut Two Cut, joins that list. The comedy-drama directed by debutant Vamsidhar Bhogaraju has her paired opposite Danish Sait.

The actor speaks to CE ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, and said that this is her first attempt at a complete laugh riot. “I have not tried or even done anything close to comedy in my previous films. One Cut Two Cut will be my first tryst with a full-fledged humour subject, and it was quite the challenge.

When it comes to drama and thrillers, we can play with emotions, however, in the case of humour, the action and reaction are deliberate, and there is madness. Both Dan (Danish Sait) and Vamsi (Vamsidhar Bhogaraju) are experienced, and they get it right. Through the process of working in One Cut Two Cut, I realised that it might be easy to cry or be sad, but it is not easy to laugh. That’s how this film became an interesting journey for me,” she explains.

Calling her character Nagaveni a damsel in distress, Samyukta shares that this is the first time she is playing such a character. “I play an unambitious school teacher hailing from a middle-class family. Her only interest is to look for a life partner, who can better her life. Her issues are very real and very practical,” says Samyukta, who adds that everything about the film was crazy, and it was double the fun during the making of the romantic number featuring Danish and herself.

Samyukta who has been good friends with Danish and Vamsi for a long time, says that she also learnt a lot from both of them. “The misfortunes and ill-effects of the pandemic made us realise how we can’t take ourselves and our lives seriously. Vamsi and Dan are the best examples of how to take things more lightly. There are people with substance, and their movies can even make tragedy funny. It is an art, and it is something I want to take away from them. I am glad to have associated with such people. When friends come together and occupy the workspace, the environment is different. I felt my caravan on One Cut... was a waste. Though there was a lot of work involved, I didn’t go back home exhausted. Working in this film with Dan and Vamsi was a lot of madness but was equally like a picnic,” she says.

Samyukta makes a special mention about PRK PRoductions and Puneeth Rajkumar and expresses her gratitude towards them for encouraging filmmakers, and backing unique stories and projects. “Puneeth had a vision, and gave Vamsi and Danish an opportunity. Releasing this film on Amazon Prime Video aids in the film’s reception. My friends, who might reside in the other end of the world, get to watch this film. I hope to see the rise of such production houses and digital platforms, who can put Kannada films on global platforms like the way it has been the case with other regional languages.”

Going forward, Samyukta wants to fit into as many characters and wants to touch as many hearts as possible. “Despite Covid, I have kept myself busy over the last few years, and am happy to be part of varied roles in different languages. Irrespective of the language or the medium, being on the film sets, and watching the madness is what I am addicted to. That’s how I want to go ahead,” she signs off.