Prabhu Deva-Sandesh Productions team up for a multilingual project

The film, produced by Sandesh N, will have Prabhudeva at the helm, and will be playing the lead

Published: 06th February 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Well-known producer Sandesh N is set to team up with actor-filmmaker-choreographer Prabhu Deva for a multilingual project. “The film will have Prabhu Deva at the helm, and he will also be playing the lead in the multilingual film, which will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. After a series of discussions, we have managed to lock a subject, and the preparation work has begun” says Sandesh. 

Presented by Sandesh Nagaraj’s Sandesh Productions, the film will star popular actors from different regions. “As per plans, we are likely to go on floors in May,” says producer Sandesh.

The production house is now looking forward to the release of Rishab Shetty’s Hari Kathe Alla Girikathe, which is currently in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, the banner also announced a Shivarajkumar-starrer that will be directed by Chi Gurudutt.  This project with Prabhu Deva, who last directed Salman Khan’s Radhe, will be the latest addition to their upcoming projects.

