Producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah turns hero, film to be launched on Feb 6

Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who has donned the producer’s hat for films like Godhi Bana Sadharna Mykattu and Avane Srimannarayana, is set to fulfill his wish of becoming an actor.  

Published: 06th February 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Pushkar is all set to turn hero for a yet-to-be-titled film, which  will be helmed by debutant Aditya Gunavanthe, who has worked as an AD in Kapoor and Sons, and co-directed the Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Bhoot. 

Speaking about his acting career, Pushkar says, “I was longing to become an actor over the last four years. I have dedicated over 2 years of my time and attended 300 hours of workshops to learn the nuances of acting. I am now confident and ready to face the camera.” Throwing some light about his debut, Pushkar shares that the film is based on cow therapy, and he plays the role of a superstar.

Backed by Pushkar himself under the Pushkar Films banner, the film will be officially launched on February 6, and the shooting will start from the next day. “The film will be shot in two schedules. Post the muhurath, we will be traveling to Kudremukh, where 50 percent of portions will be filmed, and the rest of the shooting will be held in Bengaluru,” says Pushkar. 

The film will also mark the debut of Harish and Praveen, who will be handling the cinematography and music, respectively.

