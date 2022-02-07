Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege deals with heartbreak, depression

By Express News Service

Rishi’s upcoming film, Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege (NSIIH), is all about the power of thoughts. The makers, who have wrapped up the shoot, revealed the film’s first teaser on Saturday.

According to actor Rishi, NSIIH is a comedy set that explores issues like heartbreak, depression, and suicide in a lighter vein. “It is the story of Sai Kumar, a victim of his own imagination. Post the break-up with his girlfriend, his life goes downhill causing him depression,” he reveals. NSIIH marks the debut of ad-filmmaker Islahuddin NS as the writer and the director. The film is produced by Amrej Suryavanshi, who had earlier produced Rishi’s debut film Operation Alamelamma.

The film features Dhanya Balakrishna as the female lead, who is teaming up with Rishi for the second time after Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha. The film also has Greeshma Sridhar, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Bhavani Prakash, and Nagabhushana in supporting roles. Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege will also be dubbed and released as Vaddura Sodharaa in Telugu.