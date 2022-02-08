STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Love Mocktail 2, a perfect entry for me in Sandalwood’

Rachel says that she had watched Love Mocktail during the lockdown, and she was surprised getting the lead role in the sequel.

Sandalwood actress Rachel David

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Malayalam actor Rachel David, who is making her Kannada debut, feels Krishna’s Love Mocktail sequel would be her perfect entry in Sandalwood. “Part 1 of Love Mocktail was a huge success, and there has been a lot of expectation about part 2. The characters in Love Mocktail 2 are very relatable because it is told from the girl’s perspective. It traces the story of a girl from her teenage to adulthood, and has a mature outlook about love,” says an excited Rachel, whose debut Kannada film releases on February 11.

Rachel says that she had watched Love Mocktail during the lockdown, and she was surprised getting the lead role in the sequel. “I did not have any connection in the Kannada industry. So, getting a call from the team was surprising. It has been a wonderful experience since then working with the director and actor Krishna. He is a filmmaker, who has a lot of clarity, and this in turn became easy for actors like us. Secondly, Krishna is very disciplined, and he knows to get the work done. We did have a lot of workshops and rehearsals, and it enabled me to go on to the sets with a lot of confidence. Equally, Milana Nagaraj was also of great support. Together, we worked as a team, and the output was brought out well because there was a lot of back-end work,” says Rachel.

Talking about working in a different language, Rachel says that the process was similar to the Malayalam industry. “There has been a great fan following for Love Mocktail, and there is a larger section of the audience, who are looking forward to watching the sequel. Professionally for me, it’s been a two-year journey, and I got to work with a great team. We are finally showing the product to the audience this week. Krishna Sir has done his best, which I am confident that it will be received well,” she signs off.

