20 years of Majestic: Darshan’s 2002 film to be re-released on his birthday

The superhit film that starred the Challenging Star in the lead role will  hit the screens again on February 16 .

Published: 09th February 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan Thoogudeepa ( Photo | @dasadarshan)Twitter , @

By Express News Service

February 8 marks the 20th anniversary of Darshan’s film Majestic. Celebrating the milestone, the makers have decided to re-release the film on Darshan’s birthday, February 16.

The 53-film-old-actor took to social media to celebrate the occasion “It’s been #20YearsForMajestic today. Thanks all for all the love and support showered to me over these 2 decades. It’s been an awesome journey. Wholehearted thanks to director, producer, and whole #Majestic team for such a good Platform for establishing a foothold in KFI (sic).”

Majestic, directed by late PN Sathya, is an action commercial entertainer about a gangster and cop.

The film had a 100-day run in theatres across the state. The film also turned Darshan into a star and bankable actor in the Kannada film industry.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Kranti. The commercial entertainer is directed by V Harikrishna and backed by Shylaja Nag and Suresha B under the Media House Studio banner.

