Dear Sathya release date announced

By Express News Service

Post Covid-19 lockdown relaxations, a slew of Kannada films are set to hit the theatres. The Aryann Santosh and Arachana Kottige-starrer, Dear Sathya, are part of the upcoming releases. The makers have announced the release date. The upcoming film, directed by Shiva Ganesh, will be out on March 10.

Before the film’s release, the team is getting ready to launch a romantic lyrical video - Jopana Jopana on VAlentine’s Day (Feb 14). Sung by Aniruddha Sastry and Shwetha Devanahally, the track is composed by Sridhar V Sambhram. The lyrics have been penned by Ghouse Peer.

Dear Sathya, produced by Purple Rock Entertainers in association with Winterbridge Studios, has cinematography by Vinodh Bharathi. The film’s editing is handled by Suresh Arumugam.