STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Dear Sathya release date announced

The film, starring Aryann Santhosh and Archana Kottige, is to be released on Mar 10

Published: 09th February 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Aryann Santhosh and Archana Kottige ( File Photo)

Aryann Santhosh and Archana Kottige ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Post Covid-19 lockdown relaxations, a slew of Kannada films are set to hit the theatres. The Aryann Santosh and Arachana Kottige-starrer, Dear Sathya, are part of the upcoming releases. The makers have announced the release date. The upcoming film, directed by Shiva Ganesh, will be out on March 10.

Before the film’s release, the team is getting ready to launch a romantic lyrical video - Jopana Jopana on VAlentine’s Day (Feb 14). Sung by Aniruddha Sastry and Shwetha Devanahally, the track is composed by Sridhar V Sambhram. The lyrics have been penned by Ghouse Peer.

Dear Sathya, produced by Purple Rock Entertainers in association with Winterbridge Studios, has cinematography by Vinodh Bharathi. The film’s editing is handled by Suresh Arumugam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Pandemic Movie Dear Sathya
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp