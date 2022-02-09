STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sonal Monteiro replaces Rachita Ram in Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi

The Robertt actor will be sharing screen space with lead Yashas Surya for a commercial entertainer, backed by producer BC Patil. The film will feature Darshan in an important role

Published: 09th February 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sonal Monteiro ( File Photo)

Sonal Monteiro ( File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rachita Ram has walked out of Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial, Garadi, due to call sheet issues. The actor is now replaced by Sonal Monteiro, who will be playing the female lead in the film, starring Yashas Surya and backed by producer BC Patil. This is Sonal’s second project with Yogaraj Bhat, who has previously worked together in Panchatantra.

Meanwhile, Sonal, who was last seen in Darshan-starrer Roberrt, is looking forward to the release of Jayatheertha’s directorial venture,

Banaras, starring Zaid Khan. She also has projects like Shambo Shiva Shankara, Sugar Factory, Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramathma, and Buddivanta 2 in different stages of production. Garadi is the latest film to get added in her Kitty.

Garadi, which was launched last November, will go on floors this week in Bengaluru. The film will be shot in the locations of Badami, Haihole, and Patadkal. Garadi, which will feature Challenging Star, Darshan in an important role, is billed as a commercial entertainer and will explore the traditional gymnasiums, and fitness of Pailwans.

BC Patil, who is producing Garadi, will also be playing a pivotal character. The film will have V Harikrishna scoring the music, and Niranjan Babu handling the cinematography. Kourava Venkatesh, Vinod, and Vikram will be composing the stunts for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garadi Call Sheet Rachita Ram Panchatantra Bengaluru Badami Shoot Pailwans
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp