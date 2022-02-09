Sonal Monteiro replaces Rachita Ram in Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rachita Ram has walked out of Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial, Garadi, due to call sheet issues. The actor is now replaced by Sonal Monteiro, who will be playing the female lead in the film, starring Yashas Surya and backed by producer BC Patil. This is Sonal’s second project with Yogaraj Bhat, who has previously worked together in Panchatantra.

Meanwhile, Sonal, who was last seen in Darshan-starrer Roberrt, is looking forward to the release of Jayatheertha’s directorial venture,

Banaras, starring Zaid Khan. She also has projects like Shambo Shiva Shankara, Sugar Factory, Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramathma, and Buddivanta 2 in different stages of production. Garadi is the latest film to get added in her Kitty.

Garadi, which was launched last November, will go on floors this week in Bengaluru. The film will be shot in the locations of Badami, Haihole, and Patadkal. Garadi, which will feature Challenging Star, Darshan in an important role, is billed as a commercial entertainer and will explore the traditional gymnasiums, and fitness of Pailwans.

BC Patil, who is producing Garadi, will also be playing a pivotal character. The film will have V Harikrishna scoring the music, and Niranjan Babu handling the cinematography. Kourava Venkatesh, Vinod, and Vikram will be composing the stunts for the film.