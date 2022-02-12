'Family Pack' to premiere on Prime Video  

By Express News Service

PRK Productions’ Family Pack is set to have a direct digital premiere on Amazon Prime. Directed by Arjun Kumar S and backed by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the PRK Production banner, Family Pack will be out on February 17.

Starring Likith Shetty, Amruta Iyengar, and Rangayana Raghu, the film is about Abhi, a boy who has lost all hope and will to live, and how a chance encounter with a ghost gives him a new outlook. Things get complicated when the ghost realises that their lives and destinies are intertwined on a deeper level.

Director Arjun, in his previous interview with CE, had said that Family Pack will be a comedy entertainer, which explains how any marriage, be it love or arranged, is not just between the couple, but is about the two families too.

Family Pack, which also star Tilak and Nagabhushan, and has dialogues written by Masti. With music by Gurukiran, the film has cinematography by Uday Leela and editing by Madhu.