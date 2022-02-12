STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | James teaser out, Puneeth Rajkumar looks ready to take on the international mafia

The film, directed by Chethan Kumar , is set to release on March 17
 

Published: 12th February 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar in 'James'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of James was released on February 11 and it is an emotional ride for fans of the star. The action film sees him play the role of an Indian agent who will be approached to take on the international mafia mainly headed by Indian men. They are played by Sarath Kumar and Srikanth Meka.

James being late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s commercial outing, the voice for the actor was dubbed by his brother Shiva Rajkumar. The visuals in the film look sharp and stylish with cinematography by Swamy J Gowda. The music, composed by Charan Raj, in the trailer elevates the experience. 

James directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Productions is released by March 17.

