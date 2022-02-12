WATCH | James teaser out, Puneeth Rajkumar looks ready to take on the international mafia

By Express News Service

The trailer of James was released on February 11 and it is an emotional ride for fans of the star. The action film sees him play the role of an Indian agent who will be approached to take on the international mafia mainly headed by Indian men. They are played by Sarath Kumar and Srikanth Meka.

James being late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s commercial outing, the voice for the actor was dubbed by his brother Shiva Rajkumar. The visuals in the film look sharp and stylish with cinematography by Swamy J Gowda. The music, composed by Charan Raj, in the trailer elevates the experience.

James directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Productions is released by March 17.