Enough of chasing my dreams, says Sudeep

Khushboo Ramnane By

Express News Service

Every September, a quaint residential neighbourhood in Bengaluru buzzes with close to 30,000 people on a certain day. They don’t throng JP Nagar to attend a fair or a religious gathering. Rather, they are Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s fans who stand in the queue for hours to get a five-second interaction with him on his birthday.

However, Sudeep has his feet on the ground. “I have gone through my phases. When the crowds started coming in, I felt I was getting recognition. When the crowd increased, I realised I was becoming popular. As it got out of proportion, I believed I was a star. Now, as years go by, I realise this is my true wealth. This is my best earning,” says the 48-year-old actor whose fantasy thriller Vikrant Rona is the most-awaited Kannada film of 2022.

Originally slated for release later this month, it has been postponed now due to reopening restrictions on theatres. Vikrant Rona is the first Indian film whose title was launched on Dubai skyscraper Burj Khalifa. It happened on the day Sudeep completed 25 years as an actor last year. “I have always liked Indiana Jones type of aesthetics and we have created a story that supports this world,” says the Abhinaya Chakravarthy of the Kannada film industry. “I would like to work with directors who want to write for me. Enough of chasing my dreams, I’d like to make my directors’ dreams come true,” he adds.

There is something invigorating about the man who hit superstardom with Huchcha (2001), which also earned him the moniker Kiccha, his character in the movie. Sudeep’s popularity rests on many laurels. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor–Kannada for three consecutive years for Huchcha, Nandhi (2002) and Swathi Muthu (2003). Last year, Sudeep wrapped up Bigg Boss Kannada’s Season 8 as its host since 2013.

An unknown aspect of the star is his fascination for shopping and gifting. He likes to shop online. There is, however, a twist to this revelation. “I stopped taking money from my father (he was from a family of modest means) when I turned 16. I’ve done odd jobs to sustain myself. I know what it feels like to grow up without gifts. Now I pick up whatever I find interesting. Eventually, I give it away to whoever I find it suitable for, because I have everything I need.”

For a star who has travelled the world, Bangkok holds a special place as a travel destination. “Perhaps I like it because it was the first foreign city I went to with my own money. I love watching people, admiring window displays and bargaining. Since I can’t do any of this in India, I fall back on Bangkok to enjoy these little joys.”

His love for cricket is not unknown and he has represented his college in various tournaments. “Through Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), I got a chance to play to an audience of around 35,000. You won’t see that crowd even in a state-level match.” In 2019, Sudeep was part of CCL, an amateur cricket league comprising nine teams from nine major regional film industries. He is also the only celebrity from India to have played at the Lord’s for a corporate tournament.As excited as a kid in a candy shop, he plucked a few grass blades from the ground, put them in his pocket and has kept them as memorabilia. His passion for the game led him to pick up the Kannada rights for the film, 83. “We behaved worse than kids. There’s a brick there that has my name on it. It will live on forever.” Just as his never-ending excitement towards his work that has stayed intact for the last 26 years.

