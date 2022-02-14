STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagashekar to direct Niranjan Sudhindra in an action thriller titled Q

The film, to be made in multiple languages, will mark the acting debut of Bhagyashree’s daughter, Avantika Dasani

Actor Niranjan Sudhindra

Actor Niranjan Sudhindra (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Niranjan Sudhindra is looking forward to the release of his debut, Nam Huduguru. However, his second film, titled Superstar, is already on the floors. Now, he has bagged his third project! Niranjan is teaming up with Myna and Amar director Nagashekar for a multilingual action thriller, titled Q - Follows You. The first-look poster of the film and making will be unveiled on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Nagashekar, who has a penchant for making realistic films, has based the upcoming project on many true incidents. Set in a college, the film is said to be inspired by many instances of leaked question papers and their impacts on the youth.

Q will be made in multiple languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be the acting debut of Avantika Dasani, the daughter of actor Bhagyshree and sister of Abhimanyu Dasani. The director confirmed this news to CE. The production house will also soon announce that Avantika is onboard Q.

As far as the technical crew of the film, it has DOP Satya Hegde, stunt choreographer Ravi Varma, and music director Ajaneesh Loknath. The team will begin the shooting on April 1.

Director Nagashekar is also producing the film under his home banner with producer Vijay Savanur. The duo also has a Telugu project in the pipeline. Titled Gurthunda Seethakalam it has Tamanaah and Satyadev in the lead roles. The trailer of the Telugu film will be released today.

