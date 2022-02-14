STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Suri-Abishek’s "Bad Manners" back on track

The film, produced by Sudhir KM, stars Priyanka Kumar and Rachita Ram as the female leads.

Published: 14th February 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Abishek Ambareesh in 'Bad Manners' poster

Abishek Ambareesh in 'Bad Manners' poster

By Express News Service

The shooting of Suri’s "Bad Manners", starring Abishek Ambareesh, was put on hold due to the pandemic. The team will resume the 4th schedule of the shoot from today in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Bad Manners will be Abishek’s second outing and his first-time collaboration with the Tagaru director.

The film, produced by Sudhir KM, stars Priyanka Kumar and Rachita Ram as the female leads. Bad Manners is said to be an action-based entertainer and will feature Abishek in the role of a police officer. The film has dialogues by Maasti, music by Charan Raj, and cinematography by Shekar S. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Ambareesh Director Suri Priyanka Kumar Rachita Ram
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp