Suri-Abishek’s "Bad Manners" back on track

By Express News Service

The shooting of Suri’s "Bad Manners", starring Abishek Ambareesh, was put on hold due to the pandemic. The team will resume the 4th schedule of the shoot from today in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Bad Manners will be Abishek’s second outing and his first-time collaboration with the Tagaru director.

The film, produced by Sudhir KM, stars Priyanka Kumar and Rachita Ram as the female leads. Bad Manners is said to be an action-based entertainer and will feature Abishek in the role of a police officer. The film has dialogues by Maasti, music by Charan Raj, and cinematography by Shekar S.