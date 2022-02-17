STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Decision of late veteran Kannada actress Bhargavi to donate body to science wins hearts

The decision of late Kannada actress Bhargavi Narayan, who also happens to be the grandmother of south Indian actress Samyukta Hornad, to pledge her body to science is winning hearts.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Bhargavi

Kannada actress Bhargavi

By IANS

CHENNAI: The decision of late Kannada actress Bhargavi Narayan, who also happens to be the grandmother of south Indian actress Samyukta Hornad, to pledge her body to science after her time is winning hearts online.

Samyukta Hornad, who has predominantly acted in Kannada movies, took to Instagram to post about the demise of her grandmother, who is a well known actress herself in the Kannada film industry.

Stating that her grandmother had passed away at around 7.30 pm on February 14, actress Samyukta said, "In 2003, my ajja, Nanitaata, had willed that his body be donated to science. Now my Ajji too has followed him. In deference to her will, we moved her body to St John's Hospital, where she had registered to donate her body.

"She was clear that there should be no fuss, no rituals. I just got my forms…"The selfless act of the veteran has touched the hearts of netizens, who have been lauding the move.



Replying to Samyukta's post, one follower said, "Salute to both of your grandparents, it feels awesome to see the scientific temper and the legacy they have kept alive ! Such a necessity during these times! , you are very fortunate to have them as your grandparents."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada Bhargavi Narayan Organ Donation Veteran actress
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp