STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Makers of Darshan-starrer 'Kranti' release action-packed first-look teaser

Kranti, directed by V Harikrishna, deals with issues of the education system and love for the Kannada language

Published: 17th February 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Kranti'

Darshan in 'Kranti'

By Express News Service

The first-look teaser of Darshan's Kranti, directed by V Harikrishna, was released on the actor's birthday (February 16), which turned out to be a treat to his fans. Darshan in mass avatar is seen holding an ice cream in one hand and he is seen encountering with a villain, on the other end.

The lines penned by Harikrishna are about the love for school, education, respect for the Kannada language, and patriotism for the land we live in. Another major appeal of the first look teaser is the school set erected in a five-acre land. This is among the many sets that have been constructed by art directors - Shashidhar Adapa and Mohan B Kere.

"With education as the film's backdrop, this school becomes an important part of our film. The film consists of 14 sets, and the school set is one of the biggest sets made in Bengaluru," says director Harikrishna.

The multilingual film is produced under the Media House Studio banner. The film produced by Shylaja Nag and Suresha B. Kranti stars Rachita Ram in the female lead, and Ravichandran, Sumalatha Ambareesh in pivotal roles.

The team is yet to reveal the rest of the cast. Kranti’s music is composed by director Harikrishna, and it will have Karunakar handling the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darshan V Harikrishna Kranti kranti teaser
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp