Makers of Darshan-starrer 'Kranti' release action-packed first-look teaser

The first-look teaser of Darshan's Kranti, directed by V Harikrishna, was released on the actor's birthday (February 16), which turned out to be a treat to his fans. Darshan in mass avatar is seen holding an ice cream in one hand and he is seen encountering with a villain, on the other end.

The lines penned by Harikrishna are about the love for school, education, respect for the Kannada language, and patriotism for the land we live in. Another major appeal of the first look teaser is the school set erected in a five-acre land. This is among the many sets that have been constructed by art directors - Shashidhar Adapa and Mohan B Kere.

"With education as the film's backdrop, this school becomes an important part of our film. The film consists of 14 sets, and the school set is one of the biggest sets made in Bengaluru," says director Harikrishna.

The multilingual film is produced under the Media House Studio banner. The film produced by Shylaja Nag and Suresha B. Kranti stars Rachita Ram in the female lead, and Ravichandran, Sumalatha Ambareesh in pivotal roles.

The team is yet to reveal the rest of the cast. Kranti’s music is composed by director Harikrishna, and it will have Karunakar handling the cinematography.