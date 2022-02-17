Tharun Kishore Sudhir unveils an intriguing poster for D56

By Express News Service

It is now confirmed that Darshan and Tharun Kishore Sudhir are coming together for a film, which is tentatively titled D56. The film marks the third collaboration of Darshan and Tharun. The new film is produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

The first-look poster of the film is out now with a tagline of the film, "It is the responsibility of the one who is leading to show the way to those who are following." The poster features a dog leading a band of sheep. The poster also underlines that the movie is based on true incidents.

According to Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the image of the flock of sheep protected by a dog represents the norm of the world. "The dog considers it as its duty and the sacrifices it takes to protect the sheep represent its qualities. That is the idea behind the theme-based poster," explains Tharun.

Rockline Venkatesh says he is happy to collaborate with Darshan and Tharun Kishore Sudhir for the project. "Darshan and I are already working on a historical drama, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. We have also completed a schedule for the same. However, the film is delayed due to the pandemic. Darshan and I then decided to postpone the project. When we were looking for an equally interesting film to team up, the Tharun Kishore Sudhir project turned out to be the right fit," he says.

"The subject, which explores today’s system, gives a very relevant message to society. The film will bring together an ensemble cast, and we are working on it," he adds. The yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors once Darshan wraps up Kranti.