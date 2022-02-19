STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Senior Kannada actor Rajesh passes away at 82

The actor was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for multiple ailments where he breathed his last, they added.

Published: 19th February 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Rajesh

Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh

By PTI

BENGALURU: Noted film actor Rajesh (82), who had earned the fame of 'Kala Tapasvi', passed away after age related complications in a private hospital on Saturday, family sources said. The actor was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for multiple ailments where he breathed his last, they added.

Born as Muni Chowdappa in Bengaluru, Rajesh had also come to be known as Vidyasagar during his days in theatre. The actor changed his name to Rajesh in 1968 following his movie 'Namma Ooru' (Our town).

Rajesh who debuted in 'Veera Sankalpa' in 1960 had acted in over 150 movies, including 'Kappu Bilupu', 'Aradu Mukha', 'Punya Purusha', 'Kanike' and Brundavana. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy and many ministers in the Karnataka government condoled the demise of Rajesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
actor Actor Rajesh kannada Kala Tapasvi
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp