With his short film screened at Berlin International Film Festival, actor Nishan is on cloud nine

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah alias Nishan, who is quite familiar to Malayalam filmgoers is on cloud nine as his short film Alpha Beta Gamma shot during the time of the pandemic, was screened at the just concluded Berlin International Film Festival (February 10 to 20, 2022).

A native of Kodagu, Nishan passed out from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He started his acting career with the Hindi movie, Cycle Kick directed by Shashi Sudigala and produced by Subhash Ghai. Following this successful debut, Nishan set foot in the mainstream film industry and has so far acted in 25 movies in Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam. He acted in Shyamaprasad's Malayalam movie Ritu.

“I grew up watching commercial movies and I did my film course in Pune. Following this, I moved to Mumbai and have acted with noted names in the film industry. Alpha Beta Gamma is close to my heart as this movie revolves around three people who are stuck in a flat during the COVID lockdown. The life equations change and it narrates a unique story faced during the pandemic,” said Nishan.

The movie was shot during the time of the pandemic and he shared that it is a low-budget movie that has high content.

The movie witnessed its premier launch at the International Film Festival in Goa. Following acclaimed reviews, the movie was among the 25 other short films that were selected by the Indian Panorama.

“Further, nine films out of the 25 were selected to be featured at the Berlin Film Festival and the movie is now being screened to the European audience,” he added. Nishan is the son of Kallichanda Prasad and late Padma Prasad – natives of South Kodagu.