Nasser and Ramesh Aravind share screen space for the first time in Shivaji Surathkal 2

The film, directed by Akash Srivatsa, will have the senior actor playing the role of Vijendra Surathkal, father of Shivaji Surathkal
 

Published: 03rd January 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Ramesh Aravind

By Express News Service

Well-known south Indian actor Nasser is on board Shivaji Surathkal 2. The senior actor will be seen playing the role of Vijendra Surathkal - the father of Shivaji Surathkal in this mystery thriller. Director Akash Srivatsa, who has completed a 10-day schedule, has shot a few portions with Nasser.

Ramesh Aravind & Nasser

“Surathkal with Surathkal in Shivaji Surathkal 2, which explores the relationship between the father and the son,” the director tells us as he shares a still from the film featuring both the actors.  

Interestingly, this is the first time Ramesh Aravind will be sharing screen space with Nasser.

“Nasser and Ramesh Aravind have known each other for a long time. Both were launched by legendary director K Balachander. Glad, we managed to bring the two fine actors together,” he says.

Shivaji Surathkal’s sequel is written and directed by Akash Srivatsa and produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda.

It features Radhika Narayan, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vidya Murthy, Vinayak Joshi, and Suman Bhat in prominent roles.

The film’s camerawork is handled by Guruprasad MG, and Nakul Abhayankar has scored the music for the film. The shooting is in progress, and director Akash plans to wrap up major portions by the end of January 2022.

