Anushree signs a cult horror drama 

By Express News Service

Anushree, a popular television presenter and actor, who has worked in films like Benki Patna, Uppu Huli Khara, and RingMaster, and Tubelight has signed her next after a gap of 4 years. She will be playing the lead in this yet-to-be-titled project, a cult horror drama directed by Prabhakaran.

The latter, who has previously worked with Lohith H in films like Mummy-Save Me and Devaki, is now marking his directorial debut with this film.

Anushree will be seen in a unique role in the film, which explores the cult of devil worship seen in some Western societies, and is reported to have been inspired by a few real-life episodes. Billed to be a horror drama, the makers are bringing some unique elements and is said to be the first-of-its-kind attempt in Indian cinema.

Backed by MS Parthiban, Punith H, the team who have commenced with a script pooja, are gearing up to begin the shoot, and the film’s title is expected to be unveiled this month.

An excited Anushree is happy to be back on the silver screen. “It’s been almost 4 years since I picked up a project. Not that I stayed away from films, but nothing interesting came by,” says the anchor and actor, adding, “I have watched Lohith’s debut project, Mummy- Save Me. I liked the making and the way he presented the horror. This film is now made under his banner, and is equally interesting.”

Anushree will have multiple shades in the film, and the entire shooting will be held in the vintage backdrop of Goa in one stretched schedule.

Krish Kymal, an ad filmmaker, who has worked in approximately 1000 commercials will be making his debut as DOP. in this film, and the team is yet to finalise the music director.