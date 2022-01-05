Dhanveerrah gets ready for his third outing

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Bazaar hero, Dhanveerrah, who is awaiting the release of his second film, By 2 Love, is gearing up for his third outing. Our source tells us that the actor will be collaborating with writer Shankar Raman’s directorial venture. The latter, who has been a scriptwriter for Kannada and Telugu films, is now taking his first step as a director. The film is billed as an action entertainer.

The cast and crew details will be announced soon with the title and first-look poster of the film. Meanwhile, Dhanveerrah will next be seen in By 2 Love, directed by Hari Santhosh. The film is a romantic drama, which has Sreeleela in the female lead role. Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Supreeth Productions, the film has Ajaneesh B Lokanth scoring music and Mahendra Simha as the cinematographer. The makers are planning to release the film in February.