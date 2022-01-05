STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhanveerrah gets ready for his third outing

The Bazaar actor is joining hands with writer-turned-director Shankar Raman’s debut directorial venture, which is billed as an action entertainer

Published: 05th January 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanveerrah in 'Bazaar' (Photo | YouTube)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Bazaar hero, Dhanveerrah, who is awaiting the release of his second film, By 2 Love, is gearing up for his third outing. Our source tells us that the actor will be collaborating with writer Shankar Raman’s directorial venture. The latter, who has been a scriptwriter for Kannada and Telugu films, is now taking his first step as a director. The film is billed as an action entertainer.

The cast and crew details will be announced soon with the title and first-look poster of the film. Meanwhile, Dhanveerrah will next be seen in By 2 Love, directed by Hari Santhosh. The film is a romantic drama, which has Sreeleela in the female lead role. Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Supreeth Productions, the film has Ajaneesh B Lokanth scoring music and Mahendra Simha as the cinematographer. The makers are planning to release the film in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanveerrah By 2 Love Shankar Raman Bazaar
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp