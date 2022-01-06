Expect a special poster from Puneeth Rajkumar’s James for Republic Day

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s James is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, which is currently in the post-production stage. Director Chethan Kumar is sitting with the technical team, and we get an update of the film’s progress. “We are swiftly working on the post-production, and at present, the team is working on DI, CG, and the rerecording,” says Chethan Kumar, who revealed to us of coming up with a special poster of James for Republic Day.

“Right now, our target has been to bring James to theatres on March 17, on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. However, it all depends on the Corona situation. In fact, we had planned to either come up with a teaser or trailer this month, along with officially announcing the release date. But we have now held back due to the rise in Covid cases. An update will be made from the team, as and when the situation gets normal,” says Chethan.

The team has completed dubbing of all the artistes, except for Puneeth Rajkumar’s portion. “We will discuss who will be dubbing Puneeth Sir’s portions, and we will have a clarity in the month of February, and when will complete the job,” he says.

James was one of the last films Puneeth Rajkumar had completed shooting, the other project being Gandhada Gudi. Chethan in his previous interview with CE about Puneeth had mentioned that he was lucky to get an opportunity to direct the Powerstar and at the same time feel miserable that James will be one of the actor’s career’s last films.

The film, bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, has music scored by Charan Raj and cinematography by J Swamy. James comes with an ensemble cast. With Priya Anand sharing screen space opposite Puneeth Rajkumar, the film consists of Bigg Boss 7 Kannada winner Shine Shetty, Ugram-fame Tilak, and Chikanna Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu, Harsha, Suchendra Prasad, and Ravi Shankar Gowda.

