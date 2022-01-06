Prem’s Ek Love Ya release date postponed

By Express News Service

In the wake of the third wave, and rising cases of covid-19, the State government doled out certain guidelines including 50% seating capacity, night and weekend curfew. This has forced team Ek Love Ya to push their release date.

Prem announced the postponement of the film with a video message. “We announced Ek Love Ya as a January 21 release. However, we have decided to push the date after the Government-announced restrictions. We would like to wait for Corona cases to drop, and then plan the new release date of Ek Love Ya,” says Prem, who also requests people to maintain distance, take precautions from Corona as he wishes the people a very happy new year.

The romantic drama marks the debut of Raanna and Reeshma Nanaiah along with Rachita Ram in the lead cast. The songs scored by Arjun Janya have been trending on social media platforms, and the team has a lot of surprises to share, which they plan to unveil closer to the release date. The film, made under the Rakshitha Film Factory banner, has cinematography by Mahendra Simha.