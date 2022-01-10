STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National award-winning director Satya Prakash turns distributor

Director of Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, Satya Prakash D is now getting into distribution.

Manjunatha D, Dhananjay, Prakash Pandeshwar, and Satya Prakash D

By Express News Service

Director of Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, Satya Prakash D is now getting into distribution. Backed by producers Manjunatha D, Prakash Pandeshwar, and Deepak Gangadhar, Satya Prakash’s banner is called Satya Cine Distributors.

“While I am gaining experience with direction, I now want to learn how to bring the cinema to theatres,,” says the National award-winning director, who officially announced the distribution company, which was inaugurated by actor-producer, Dhananjay. 

“We have two to three films in our kitty, and the release plans will depend on the pandemic situation,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Satya Prakash is looking forward to the release of Man of the Match, which is bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions in association with Satya and Mayura Pictures. It is expected to be released on a popular streaming platform, and an official announcement is awaited.

