Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari flooded with offers from North and South producers

By Express News Service

All eyes are on Anup Bhandari, the director of Sudeep’s "Vikrant Rona". The director is currently striving to bring out the fantasy adventure to theatres on February 24. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for his next film Ashwatthama, which marks his second collaboration with Sudeep. The director seems to be turning a lot of heads from across the nations. It is said that he is being approached by many Bollywood and South Indian producers.

A source in the know told us that Anup Bhandari has been approached by the popular production house Eros International for a multi-film deal. He also has an offer from Annapurna Studios to do a film for their banner. On top of that, a Hindi film producer is also wanting to collaborate with the promising director.

However, Anup Bhandari remains tight-lipped about these latest developments. He tells us that his current focus is on "Vikrant Rona", and everything else is on hold. “Any information about my upcoming projects will be discussed only after the film’s release,” he says.

Vikrant Rona was recently in the news for being offered a whopping price for a direct OTT release. However, producer Manjunath Gowda has refused the offer as the team felt that the film deserves to be experienced on the big screen and in 3D.

"Vikrant Rona" is set to be released in 14 languages in over 55 countries. The film features Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandes in important roles.