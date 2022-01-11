STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari flooded with offers from North and South producers

The director is currently working on Sudeep’s next, a 3D fantasy adventure film. Meanwhile, the director is also gearing up for his next, Ashwatthama, his second film with Sudeep
 

Published: 11th January 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Director Anup Bhandari

Director Anup Bhandari (Photo | Anup Bhandari Twitter)

By Express News Service

All eyes are on Anup Bhandari, the director of Sudeep’s "Vikrant Rona". The director is currently striving to bring out the fantasy adventure to theatres on February 24. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for his next film Ashwatthama, which marks his second collaboration with Sudeep. The director seems to be turning a lot of heads from across the nations. It is said that he is being approached by many Bollywood and South Indian producers.

A source in the know told us that Anup Bhandari has been approached by the popular production house Eros International for a multi-film deal. He also has an offer from Annapurna Studios to do a film for their banner. On top of that, a Hindi film producer is also wanting to collaborate with the promising director.

However, Anup Bhandari remains tight-lipped about these latest developments. He tells us that his current focus is on "Vikrant Rona", and everything else is on hold. “Any information about my upcoming projects will be discussed only after the film’s release,” he says.

Vikrant Rona was recently in the news for being offered a whopping price for a direct OTT release. However, producer Manjunath Gowda has refused the offer as the team felt that the film deserves to be experienced on the big screen and in 3D.

"Vikrant Rona" is set to be released in 14 languages in over 55 countries. The film features Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandes in important roles. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anup Bhandari Vikrant Rona Eros International
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp