Dr Madhusudhan Havaldar to direct devotional film 'Sri Raghavendra Mahatme'

The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and are planning to begin shooting in a couple of months.

Published: 12th January 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Raghavendra Mahatme

By Express News Service

Makers of Sri Jagannatha Daasaru are coming up with another devotional film, titled Sri Raghavendra Mahatme. The production house Mathambuja Movies, and director Dr Madhusudhan Havaldar confirmed the latest development.  

The movie will star Prabhanjan Deshpande in the lead. The team has shared the first look of the film with The New Indian Express. The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and are planning to begin shooting in a couple of months.

"Our first venture, Sri Jagannatha Daasaru, was a dream come true, and we were happy to witness an overwhelming response for a devotional period movie. The crew is thankful to all the Kannadigas who have shown their love towards us. Our focus has been on devotional subjects, which are less explored in today's time," says the director.

