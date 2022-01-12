STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vedhika to play lead female role in Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Gana

The action thriller marks the directorial debut of Hari Prasad Jakka in Kannada, and will also star Archana Kottige in a prominent role

Published: 12th January 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Vedhika

Actress Vedhika (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Prajwal Devaraj, who is currently shooting for Mafia, will be teaming up with Telugu writer-director Hari Prasad Jakka for an action thriller. We now bring you the latest update about this project including the title and star cast.

The film produced by Parthu, under Cherry Creations banner, will have Prajwal Devaraj playing the titular role, Gana - short for Ganesh. The makers launched the film with a simple muhurath, which took place on December 24. Now, they plan to kick start the shooting from February first week.

Hari Prasad Jakka is a physics lecturer turned director, who is making his foray into Kannada with this film. He is a good friend of popular Telugu filmmaker Sukumar and has worked along with him in films like 1: Nenokkadine and 100% Love among other films. He marked his directorial debut with Telugu film, Darshakudu.

The makers, who are bringing together an interesting cast have managed to rope in South Indian actor Vedhika who is popular in Kannada for films like Sangama and Shivalinga. The Hari Prasad Jakka directorial venture will have her and also Archana Kottige playing important characters.  

Meanwhile, the team is finalising a couple of more actors, and the confirmation will be made as and when they sign on the dotted line. Gana will have Anoop Seelin and Jai Anand handling the music and cinematography respectively.

