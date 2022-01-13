Vasishta Simha to play a cop in Charan Raaj’s next  

By Express News Service

Vasishta Simha who is currently shooting for Talwarpete and Shoonya’s Head Bush has now signed his next project. Vasishta is set to play a cop in director Charan Raaj’s next. Backed by V Shekar’s Manasa Movies banner, the film will also feature Sai Kumar, and Sharath Lohithashwa in important roles.

This project will be the first collaboration between Charan and Vasishta. “The yet-to-be-titled film revolves around a cop, and the story is told from the cop’s point of view, and the public’s opinion on the current police system,” says Charan Raaj, who had previously helmed the film, Brahme, which saw an OTT release.

The film has composer Arjun Janya, Salaga-fame DOP Shiva Cena, and editor Jnaaneesh B Matad on board the thriller drama. Charan hopes the film goes on floors from March and is currently in the process of finalising the heroine.