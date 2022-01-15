STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjay's 25th film titled Hoysala, to be directed by Vijay N

The actor’s milestone film will be bankrolled by KRG Studios

Published: 15th January 2022

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhananjay popularly known as Daali, will work with director Vijay N on a film titled Hoysala. This is a milestone film for the actor as it marks his 25th project in the Kannada film industry. Dhananjay will portray the role of a cop in this thriller. An official announcement was made by the production house and actor on the occasion of Sankranti.

Director Vijay N made his debut with Ganesh-starrer Geetha, which is a romance drama and he had previously assisted filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram as well. Hoysala will be Vijay’s first attempt at a cop-thriller and is based in Belagavi. The film takes references from real-life cop-based incidents and addresses the flaws in the police system.

Speaking of the film to Cinema Express, actor Dhananjay said, “More than the number, the subject of Hoysala got to be attractive, and we hope to come up with a good film. This is my first story, a subject of mine getting to explore around North Karnataka in Belagavi, which makes it interesting. When it comes to the cop-based subject, there will be a lot of interesting incidents, and experiences of police that will come into the picture.”

The music for the film presented by Vijay Kirangandur will be composed by S Thaman. This project also marks Dhananjay’s second collaboration with KRG Studios. The trio had previously teamed up for Rathnan Prapancha, which marked the production house’s debut, and the film garnered a good response after its release on OTT platform.  

This will be jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. The makers of Hoysala have targeted Kannada Rajyotsava (Nov 1) as the release date. Meanwhile, Dhananjay’s  lineup of films include Totapuri, Bhairagee, and Monsoon Raaga. He is currently busy juggling shoots between his pan India project, Head Bush directed by Shoonya; and Kushal Gowda’s Once Upon a Time in JamaliGudda.

