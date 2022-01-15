Dhanveerrah to star in an action mass entertainer, titled Vaamana  

By Express News Service

Dhanveerrah’s third film is titled Vaamana, and the official announcement was made on the occasion of Sankranthi. The first look poster of the film was also released and features the actor holding a bloodied machete, and he truly looks menacing.

Having made his debut with Suni’s Bazaar, his second film By2 Love directed by Hari Santhosh is in the post-production stage. Dhanveerah will be joining hands with director Shankar Raman S for Vaamana, which is made under the Equinox Global Entertainment banner.

The director has worked as a script and dialogue writer in films like Kotigobba 2, The Villain, Relax Satya, Dr.56, Ramarjuna, and MadaGaja. He will now mark his directorial debut with this action entertainer.

Music director Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematographer Mahendra Simha, who worked with Dhanveerrah for By2 Love will be teaming up again for Vaamana, and the production house has roped in Suresh Arumugam as the editor. The Vaamana team is gearing up to begin shooting from January 22.