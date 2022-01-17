STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Vinod Prabhakar ventures into production with Lankasura

The film directed by Pramod Kumar, and starring Vinod, will be bankrolled by the latter’s Tiger Talkies banner
 

Published: 17th January 2022 10:29 AM

Vinod Prabhakar along with the team Lankasura

By Express News Service

Actor Vinod Prabhakar is set to venture into production with his upcoming film, Lankasura. This Pramod Kumar directorial will be the first film to be released under the actor’s banner, Tiger Talkies, named after his father and actor Tiger Prabhakar. Billed to be an action-packed entertainer, the film, based on the underworld, will feature Vinod in the lead along with Yogi appearing in a prominent role. Both the actors have undergone a makeover for this commercial flick. 

Malayalam actor, Parvathy Arun, who made her Kannada debut with Geetha plays the female lead in Lankasura. The film consisting of an ensemble cast also includes actors Ravi Shankar and Devaraj playing pivotal characters.

The film, produced by Nisha Vinod, is currently on floors and the shooting is going on in different parts of Bengaluru. The film’s music is scored by Vijeth Krishna, and lyrics to the four songs are penned by director Chethan Kumar.  Sugnan (Gnanamurthy), the DOP for films like Sidlingu, and I Love You will be handling the cinematography for Lankasura.

